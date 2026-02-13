Olympic notebook: Hosking fractures shoulder blade

Send this page to someone via email

LIVIGNO – Elizabeth Hosking says she has endured worse, even if this one left a fracture.

The Canadian snowboarder revealed Friday that she broke her shoulder blade after crashing in Thursday’s women’s halfpipe final at the Milan Cortina Games.

“Bones are very predictable in their healing,” Hosking said. “Almost better a broken bone than anything else. Bones are very predictable in their healing, so as of right now, I am just looking forward to being back on my snowboard.”

The 24-year-old from Longueuil, Que., fell attempting a frontside 900 — a double-and-a-half twist launched forward — while pushing for a podium-level score in her third run.

“Honestly, I think I had it all under control until that landing,” she said. “I was going bigger, spun not as fast … landed a little higher up on the wall. It just came at me quicker than expected.”

Hosking said she absorbed most of the impact in her lower back before crashing onto her shoulder.

“I have been better for sure, but I have also been worse with less physical damage,” she said. “Not the outcome I was looking for last night, but I am looking forward to more snowboarding in the future.”

The three-time Olympian, who finished sixth in Beijing four years ago and 19th as a 16-year-old in Pyeongchang, said she knew she had to push herself for a medal at these Games.

“I had to go big or go home,” she said. “Unfortunately, this time it’s go home. But one day it will be go big.”

MILAN — Canadian women’s hockey team coach Troy Ryan got encouragement from veteran NHL coach Rick Bowness after his team’s 5-0 loss to the United States on Tuesday.

“That’s just a guy that’s been there long enough and has had the highs and lows of everything,” Ryan said Thursday. “He just gave a little bit of advice, but also just said, ‘this is what coaches gotta do, is back each other up.’

“I find it funny when you win, you get 300 phone calls or text messages, and when you lose, one or two pop up.”

Ryan is from Spryfield, N.S., and Bowness from Moncton.

Bowness is head coach of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets and has been either a head coach or assistant in the league for 38 seasons.

“He was thinking of a coach that he knows in those moments, and he knows how difficult it can be, but he also just said, ‘Did you get your players’ opinions on things?'” Ryan said.

“That’s just a good human that has coached at a high level that has taken the time to reach out in those moments, which is pretty special.”

With files from Frederic Daigle in Livigno and Donna Spencer in Milan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2026.