Education

‘Coming home’: New Halifax school set to welcome students after years of delays

By Rebecca Lau & Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted February 13, 2026 4:23 pm
2 min read
The new St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary School in north end Halifax is set to open its doors to students on Feb. 18, 2026. View image in full screen
A new north-end Halifax elementary school is set to open its doors to staff and students after years of delays and frustrations.

Officials gave a tour of the new St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary School (SJAM) on Friday, ahead of classes beginning next Wednesday.

The building is fully accessible with ramps and features lots of natural light, enhanced security measures, a full-sized gymnasium and multiple communal learning spaces.

“A long fight, but here we are,” said Halifax-Needham MLA Suzy Hansen.

The original school was demolished in 2022, and its students were bused to a temporary space at the former Beaufort School building in the south end.

Just this past September, parents told Global News that the temporary space was marred by pest control and mould problems, as well as a lack of space.

“(The parents’) resilience has been nothing short of inspiring. They’ve adapted to longer routines, earlier mornings and the challenges of having their children attend school outside of their neighbourhood,” said the school’s principal, Cheyanne Gorman-Tolliver, on Friday.

The new school was initially slated to open in 2023, but the project was repeatedly delayed. In December 2023, Nova Scotia’s Public Works department told Global News the project and industry were experiencing a shortage in skilled workers and facing supply chain challenges, as well as a delay in awarding the contract.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

“We had a strike in the middle, we had some labour issues trying to attract material, of course COVID hit,” said Public Works Minister Fred Tilley on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Parents raise concerns around long-delayed construction of new Halifax elementary school'
Parents raise concerns around long-delayed construction of new Halifax elementary school

As the project dragged on, parents and politicians demanded accountability and transparency.

“The communication hasn’t been up to standard, and we should have known a lot sooner about what was going to happen and how things were happening,” said Hansen.

For parent Matt Holland, who had two children who had to be bused to the temporary location, the grand reveal is bittersweet. He told Global News in 2023 there was “disappointment all around” while his family waited for the construction project to be finished.

Trending Now

“I’m extremely happy for the kids and the community at large now that the school is opening, and maybe a little jealous given my youngest left SJAM last year,” he wrote in a message on Friday.

“I think it will be a long time though for me to get past the delays — the poor communication, and the subpar infrastructure that impacted my kids. I feel some accountability from decision-makers would be useful, but we won’t see it.”

Officials and administrators say they’re just eager to have the halls filled with students again.

“For years, our students and staff and families have been learning and growing outside their neighbourhood that has shaped the identity, history and heart of SJAM,” said Gorman-Tolliver.

“And while we made the very best of our time away, there is something incredibly special, something deeply meaningful, about coming home.”

More construction delays for Halifax elementary school project
