More construction delays for north-end Halifax school, parents disappointed

Send this page to someone via email

Parents of children attending St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary (SJAM) were disappointed to learn, via email, on Tuesday that construction on the school’s replacement is now slated to open for September 2025.

“There’s just a lot of disappointment all around,” expressed father of two Matt Holland.

“The plan was two years, then it was two and a half years, and then in June we found out that was when the tender had finally been awarded. So, we thought, ‘OK, well maybe we’re going to finally see some headway.’ But, unfortunately, that’s just not the case.”

After a long-delayed contract process, these setbacks will see an additional year of children being bussed across town to a temporary school at the former École Beaufort.

“The bus isn’t a great experience for a four-year-old, and isn’t that much better for a five-year-old,” said Derek Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

His son started pre-primary this year at SJAM, meaning the temporary school is all he’s known — and it’s not ideal.

“We were hoping that we’d be close to the school and be able to get him back and forth a little easier. And, obviously, that’s another year away now.”

View image in full screen Many students arrive by bus to École Beaufort, the temporary school for SJAM students, as the new north-end school remains under construction. Megan King / Global News

Aside from being on the other side of Citadel Hill, the École Beaufort building is old and lacks some school amenities — including a proper gymnasium.

“We were really hoping that [my son] would, next year, get the experience of gym class and, you know, be able to walk to school. Or be a lot closer anyway,” said Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a sentiment shared by Holland.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the teachers and the administration, they’ve done a lot to try to create a culture and community there. But, it’s not an adequate space. I mean, they don’t have a proper gym,” Holland said.

In a statement to Global News, Nova Scotia’s Public Works department states that, “The project and industry in general are experiencing a shortage in skilled trade workers and facing supply chain challenges that are influencing the amount of time required to complete construction projects.”

“With this project, there was a delay in awarding the contract and unsuitable material needed to be removed from the site when construction began adding additional time to the overall schedule,” says department spokesperson Gary Andrea.

Holland is calling on the province and HRCE to improve the temporary site on Walnut Street, ensuring as equitable an experience as possible for kids attending.

“How do our kids get an equitable experience at this school?” asked Holland. “Especially with how long they’re going to be there now.”

Halifax Regional Centre for Education spokesperson Lindsey Bunin says the HRCE recognizes the communities’ disappointment in the timeline change.

“We will continue to work closely with the school leadership team to ensure that all students have safe and comfortable learning environments while we prepare for the opening of the new site,” Bunin said via email.

Story continues below advertisement

N.S. Public Works confirm that the substantial performance date for the new school has been moved from July 2024 to July 2025.