Epstein files fallout: People who’ve resigned or been fired after DOJ release

The fallout after the release of millions of documents in late January — related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — continues as job departures, firings and resignations among high-powered business executives, politicians, lawyers, prolific academics and public figures ramp up.

As the files get dissected and studied, high-profile people across Europe, North America and the Middle East have seen consequences for their various relationships with the late financier Epstein.

Find below some of the people who’ve lost their roles or jobs.

High-ranking lawyer to leave Goldman Sachs

A top lawyer at global banking firm Goldman Sachs has announced she will leave her role after appearing in the Epstein files.

Kathy Ruemmler confirmed Thursday that she will exit Goldman Sachs in June after email correspondence revealed a relationship between her and

Speaking to the Financial Times on Thursday, Ruemmler said, “I made the determination that the media attention on me, relating to my prior work as a defence attorney, was becoming a distraction.”

She initially said she would not resign from the role she has held since 2020, and a Goldman Sachs spokesperson previously stressed that Ruemmler “regrets ever knowing him,” The Guardian reported.

View image in full screen Kathy Ruemmler, Former White House Counsel, appears on “Meet the Press” in Washington, D.C., Sunday, June 29, 2014. William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Reummler, who worked as White House counsel under former president Barack Obama, had extensive communications with Epstein between 2014 and 2019 after he was convicted of child sex trafficking offences, the documents show.

Communications include advising Epstein on how to respond to a media request to comment on the alleged special legal treatment he received due to his status and connections.

It also shows she received gifts from Epstein, whom she frequently called “Uncle Jeffrey.”

“I am totally tricked out by Uncle Jeffrey today! Jeffrey boots, handbag, and w=[a]tch,” she wrote in an email to Epstein in January 2019.

Waterloo professor ‘pauses’ work over Epstein ties

People in Canada have also been impacted by past connections to Epstein.

Lee Smolin, a revered theoretical physicist and founding member of the University of Waterloo’s Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, a world-renowned independent research centre known for its work in quantum theory, has “agreed to pause his working relationship” with the university, the institute confirmed to Global News in a statement.

His name appears 182 times in the latest tranche of Epstein documents.

While being mentioned in the files does not indicate any criminal wrongdoing, the documents reveal a relationship between Smolin and Epstein, which continued after the former financier’s 2008 sex-trafficking conviction.

The files show correspondence between the two in which they discuss the 2008 economic crisis, and several messages addressed to Epstein remind him to “call Lee Smolin.”

Smolin previously told The Verge that he had not been in contact with Epstein since 2008 and had last seen him at a conference in 2007.

Email correspondence appears to contradict Smolin’s timeline.

In one email dated Nov. 2, 2010, with the subject line “Hi from Toronto,” Smolin appeared to send a message that simply reads “Dear Jeffrey.” Epstein, in the same chain, replied, “You’re always welcome in ny.”

In a 2009 email to Epstein, who had just been released from jail at the time, Smolin wrote to him saying, “I hear that you are out and living there at home. Hope all is well, would love to see you and catch up at some point.”

Epstein wrote back, offering to fly Smolin and his family to Florida.

“That’s a very nice invitation. Thank you. Let me speak with [his wife’s name] about when would be possible,” he responded.

Their final exchange appears to have been in 2013, according to the files released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dubai Sultan, port CEO, replaced

Dubai Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the head of DP World — one of the world’s largest port operators — was replaced on Friday after documents revealed some lewd exchanges between him and Epstein.

Without mentioning bin Sulayem by name, the Government of Dubai Media Office announced the appointment of Abdulla bin Damithan to the position of Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in his place.

A prominent Emirati businessman, bin Sulayem regularly appears with Dubai’s ruler and has been photographed with President Donald Trump.

View image in full screen FILE – Former Nakheel CEO Chris O’Donnell, Donald Trump, and His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem arrive at The Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai on August 23, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bin Sulayem’s name appears 344 times in the Department of Justice’s Epstein library, mostly in email exchanges between him and Epstein.

In one email from 2013, bin Sulayem wrote to Epstein, “This is the o=[n]e I went with in Paris do you think she is a he??”

“The hands do look like mine,” Epstein wrote back.

The emails also include the men discussing dinner and travel plans, as well as invitations from bin Sulayem to Epstein to various high-profile events.

Former Norwegian Prime Minister charged, others under investigation

Former Norwegian prime minister Thorbjørn Jagland has been charged with “gross corruption” over his ties to Epstein, police confirmed.

On Wednesday, police searched the home of Jagland, who has also served as foreign minister, leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and head of the Council of Europe, the continent’s highest human rights watchdog.

He was questioned this week, police said, on suspicion of aggravated corruption. Jagland has said he was looking forward to helping to clarify the situation.

Police also this week questioned Mona Juul, a diplomat who played a role in setting up the back channel between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization that led to the 1993-1995 Oslo Accords, about her own links with Epstein.

View image in full screen Norway’s Former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland, left, walks with his lawyer Anders Brosveet as the Norwegian Economic Crime Investigation Service searches his apartment in Oslo, Norway, Thursday Feb. 12, 2026. Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix via AP

Juul stepped down from her role as ambassador to Jordan and Iraq on Sunday, just days after being suspended amid Norwegian media reports claiming that each of her children was set to inherit $5 million in a will allegedly signed by Epstein shortly before his death in a New York City prison.

Juul, who is under suspicion of aggravated corruption, has said she did not commit any crime.

The World Economic Forum has also started an independent investigation of its Norwegian CEO, Børge Brende, to clarify his relationship with the convicted sex offender.

In addition, Crown Princess Mette-Marit has apologized for her friendship with Epstein.

Peter Mandelson fired, resigns from the House of Lords, U.K. Labour Party

U.K. Labour peer Peter Mandelson resigned from the Labour Party and the House of Lords earlier this month over his association with Epstein.

U.K Prime Minister Keir Starmer also fired him from his role as British ambassador to the U.S. last year after communications between Mandelson and Epstein were made public in a previous release of Epstein files.

Mandelson said in an interview with British journalist Harry Cole last year that he “deeply” regretted his friendship with Epstein, after a note he wrote to the convicted sex offender was released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee in a “birthday book” gifted to the former New York City businessman on his 50th birthday.

In the note, Mandelson called Epstein his “best pal.”

View image in full screen Part of Lord Peter Mandelson’s note written to Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday. The U.S. Oversight Committee

Starmer initially showed support for Mandelson after the release of the note, stating that his government still had complete confidence in Mandelson and that it was “focused obviously on our relationship with the US, with President Trump coming for an unprecedented second state visit next week.”

Mandelson told Cole that he “accepted assurances that he [Epstein] had given me about his indictment, his original criminal case in Florida. Like very many people, I took that at face value,” a decision he said he wished he had never made.

Starmer’s chief of staff also resigned this month over the furor surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the U.K. ambassador to the U.S. despite his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Morgan McSweeney said he took responsibility for advising Starmer to appoint Mandelson, 72, to Britain’s most important diplomatic post in 2024.

The list keeps growing

Other well-known figures facing growing furor over their ties to Epstein include Brad Karp, who announced he had stepped down as chairman of the law firm Paul Weiss in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday amid allegations of ties to Epstein, and Toronto-born CBS News contributor and chief science officer of the protein brand David Protein, Dr. Peter Attia, who was shown to have kept close relations with Epstein in the 2010s according to newly released documents.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is also facing calls to resign after emails showing he planned a visit to Epstein’s island with his family in 2012 surfaced.

Steve Tisch, the owner of the New York Giants, was found to have exchanged emails with Epstein in 2013 that included discussions about “working girl” status, prompting a review by the National Football League, ESPN reported.

Last week, pop star Chappell Roan announced she was severing ties with her talent agency, Wasserman, after emails revealed exchanges between its CEO, Casey Wasserman, Epstein and Maxwell. Several Los Angeles officials have also called for Wasserman to step down as chair of the LA28 Olympics committee, The Guardian reported.

Late last year, a number of charities cut ties with Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of the former Prince Andrew, after British newspapers published an email that she reportedly wrote to the late convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, describing him as a “supreme friend.’’

—

— With files from Reuters and the Associated Press