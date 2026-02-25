Menu

U.S. News

Larry Summers resigns from teaching at Harvard over Epstein ties

By Collin Binkley The Associated Press
Posted February 25, 2026 1:42 pm
1 min read
FILE - Larry Summers pauses during a session on day two of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015. View image in full screen
FILE - Larry Summers pauses during a session on day two of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015. Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will resign from teaching at Harvard University amid a campus review of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the university announced Wednesday.

Summers, who has been on leave since November and whose name appeared hundreds of times in newly released Epstein files, will leave at the end of the school year, according to a statement from Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton.

Epstein files: UK police arrest former US ambassador Peter Mandelson
“Professor Summers has announced that he will retire from his academic and faculty appointments at Harvard at the end of this academic year and will remain on leave until that time,” Newton said.

In a statement, Summers said it was a difficult decision and expressed gratitude to the students and colleagues he worked with over 50 years.

“Free of formal responsibility, as President Emeritus and a retired professor, I look forward in time to engaging in research, analysis, and commentary on a range of global economic issues,” Summers said.

Summers served as treasury secretary under former President Bill Clinton and went on to lead Harvard as president for five years, starting in 2001.

FILE -Former Harvard University president Larry Summers waves during Harvard commencement exercises, May 24, 2018, in Cambridge, Mass. View image in full screen
FILE -Former Harvard University president Larry Summers waves during Harvard commencement exercises, May 24, 2018, in Cambridge, Mass. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

It’s the latest fallout from the Justice Department’s recent release of millions of pages of records pertaining to Epstein and his longtime confidant and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Resignations have rippled across the academic, legal and business communities.

In Britain, former Prince Andrew and ex-diplomat Peter Mandelson were arrested because of their connections to Epstein and Maxwell.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

