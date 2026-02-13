Ontario minor hockey team disbanded over ‘serious allegations,’ association says

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario minor hockey team has been disbanded over “serious allegations” that compromise “player safety, dignity or respect.”

Larry Moreland, president of the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario, told Global News the West London Hawks under-15 house league is no more due to the allegations, which have caught the attention of London police.

Moreland told Global News in a statement the players who were not involved have been provided the opportunity to continue playing hockey on other teams in the London area.

“The incident that led to this decision is currently with the Independent Third Party (ITP) for investigation. I cannot comment on the investigation,” he said, without providing specifics.

A London police spokesperson told Global News officers are aware of a post circulating on social media involving the team. As it relates to an ongoing investigation, they said the force wouldn’t be commenting further at this time.

Justin Hoffer, chair of the Greater London Hockey Association, issued a lengthy statement Thursday but did not get into specifics regarding the allegations.

“The Greater London Hockey Association is aware of the serious allegations involving a U15 team within one of our member associations. First and foremost, our concern is for the well-being and safety of the young athletes involved,” Hoffer said.

“Situations of this nature are deeply concerning to our hockey community, and we recognize the impact they have on players and families. We can confirm that West London Minor Hockey Association followed required Hockey Canada and OHF policies upon receiving the complaint. The matter was reported promptly and escalated in accordance with established Safe Sport procedures.”

As required under national policy, the situation was referred to Hockey Canada’s ITP for investigation.

Hockey Canada did not return Global News’ request for comment by publication.

“Because this matter is under independent review and involves minors, we will not comment on specific allegations. Protecting the privacy of the young people involved is paramount,” Hoffer said.

“We unequivocally condemn any alleged conduct that compromises player safety, dignity, or respect. Our mandate is clear: provide a safe, structured, and accountable environment for youth sport.”