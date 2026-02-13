Menu

Sports

Canada’s Homan falls to American Peterson at Games

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Canada's Rachel Homan in action during the women's curling round-robin session against the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu). View image in full screen
Canada's Rachel Homan in action during the women's curling round-robin session against the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu).
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Rachel Homan dropped a 9-8 decision to American Tabitha Peterson in women’s curling round-robin play Friday at the Winter Olympics.

Down one with hammer in the 10th end, Peterson made an open draw for a deuce and the victory.

Homan was wide with a double-takeout attempt on her final throw. Canada fell to 1-1 with the loss while the Americans improved to 2-1.

Homan’s Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes scored a deuce in the second end and forced Peterson to make a draw against four in the third.

Click to play video: '‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross'
‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross
The Americans pressured the Canadians over the next few ends. Homan’s triple-takeout attempt in the fourth removed two of the three stones to give the U.S. a steal.

Facing three counters, Homan was forced to make a nose hit in the fifth end for a single.

Canada gave up a rare four-point end in the sixth. Homan tried a double-takeout but removed only one stone and her shooter rolled out, allowing Peterson to draw for her first lead of the game.

The Americans rolled open on a draw attempt to give Homan a nose hit for two in the seventh end.

Peterson played the analytics in the eighth end. Instead of a blank, she made a hit for a single to give up hammer with a two-point lead. Canada scored three in the ninth end for an 8-7 lead.

This is Homan’s third straight appearance at the Winter Games. She missed the playoffs in 2018 in women’s team play and missed the cut in 2022 in mixed doubles.

Canada hasn’t won women’s team gold at the Games since Jennifer Jones was victorious in 2014.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

