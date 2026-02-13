Menu

Politics

Deadline Friday to apply for Quebec Liberal leadership, Charles Milliard favoured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2026 6:24 am
1 min read
Quebec Liberal Party leadership candidate Charles Milliard gives a speech at the Quebec Liberal Party leadership conference in Quebec City, Saturday, June 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joel Ryan. View image in full screen
Quebec Liberal Party leadership candidate Charles Milliard gives a speech at the Quebec Liberal Party leadership conference in Quebec City, Saturday, June 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joel Ryan. JR
Today is the deadline to apply to be leader of the Quebec Liberal Party.

Candidate Charles Milliard, former head of the Quebec federation of chambers of commerce, has the support of the majority of the party caucus.

Mario Roy, a farmer from Quebec’s Beauce region, is the only other person who has confirmed an interest in running, but he may be excluded by the party because of the debts he amassed from the 2025 leadership race.

Milliard, 46, came in second last year to ex-federal cabinet minister Pablo Rodriguez, who resigned in December amid a crisis involving allegations of vote-buying and reimbursed donations.

Milliard is promising to renew the party that has fallen out of favour with large swaths of the francophone majority.

The race unfolds at a pivotal moment in Quebec politics with the Coalition Avenir Québec also seeking a new leader after Premier François Legault announced last month he would step down.

Quebecers are scheduled to vote in the provincial election set for October.

Click to play video: 'Pablo Rodriguez publicly resigns as Quebec Liberal leader after 6 months in job'
Pablo Rodriguez publicly resigns as Quebec Liberal leader after 6 months in job
© 2026 The Canadian Press

