Canada

Halifax police investigating death of woman found inside tent

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 11, 2026 10:25 am
1 min read
Halifax police say they responded to the report of a sudden death in the 2500-block of Barrington Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2026. View image in full screen
Halifax police say they responded to the report of a sudden death in the 2500 block of Barrington Street at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2026. Mitchell Bailey/Global News
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found inside a tent in the city’s downtown.

Police say they responded to the report of a sudden death in the 2500 block of Barrington Street at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“The investigation is in the early stages and no further information is available at this time,” police said in a statement.

“A police presence will remain on scene for an extended period of time while the investigation continues.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

