Halifax police investigating death of woman found inside tent

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found inside a tent in the city’s downtown.

Police say they responded to the report of a sudden death in the 2500 block of Barrington Street at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“The investigation is in the early stages and no further information is available at this time,” police said in a statement.

“A police presence will remain on scene for an extended period of time while the investigation continues.”