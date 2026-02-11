Arrest made in Canada-wide warrant case 2 years after deadly shooting

See more sharing options

A Toronto man has been arrested nearly two years after a fatal shooting in Brampton, Ont.

On May 11, 2024, at 4:18 a.m., Peel Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Stafford Drive following reports of gunfire.

First responders found a victim at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and transported him to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after the killing, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of 41-year-old Winardo Winteria Morris.

On Feb. 9, police announced that Morris was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Morris was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario court of justice.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact authorities or submit information to Peel Crime Stoppers.