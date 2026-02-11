Arrest made in Canada-wide warrant case 2 years after deadly shooting

A Toronto man has been arrested nearly two years after a fatal shooting in Brampton, Ont.
On May 11, 2024, at 4:18 a.m., Peel Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Stafford Drive following reports of gunfire.
Get daily National news
First responders found a victim at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and transported him to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.
Shortly after the killing, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of 41-year-old Winardo Winteria Morris.
On Feb. 9, police announced that Morris was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Morris was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario court of justice.
Anyone with any further information is asked to contact authorities or submit information to Peel Crime Stoppers.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.