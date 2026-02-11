Pitchers, catchers will report to Toronto Blue Jays’ training facility Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Pitchers and catchers will report to the Toronto Blue Jays’ training facility Wednesday, although it’s likely some position players will arrive too.

The exhibition season will be interrupted by the Word Baseball Classic, with seven players from the Blue Jays’ major-league team suiting up to represent their countries for the international tournament in March.

Superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., will play for the Dominican Republic, shortstop Andres Gimenez will represent Venezuela, infielder Leo Jimenez will suit up for Panama, utility man Ernie Clement joins the United States, catcher Alejandro Kirk will play for Mexico and third basemanKazuma Okamoto will take the field for Japan.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Okamoto and star pitcher Dylan Cease were Toronto’s two biggest off-season signings.

Cease signed a seven-year, US$210-million contract with the Blue Jays on Dec. 2, adding to an already potent starting rotation.

Story continues below advertisement

2:29 Bo Bichette leaves Jays for Mets

Okamoto, who also plays right field, followed suit, signing a four-year $60-million deal Jan. 4.

However, when Toronto does open its season, it will do so without outfielder Antony Santander and right-handers Shane Bieber and Bowden Francis.

Santander will have labrum surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss five to six months of the 2026 season. Bieber is dealing with forearm fatigue and won’t be ready to start the year while Francis will miss the entire ’26 campaign the result UCL reconstruction surgery.