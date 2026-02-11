Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Pitchers, catchers will report to Toronto Blue Jays’ training facility Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2026 7:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Looking back at the historic Blue Jays run'
Looking back at the historic Blue Jays run
RELATED: Looking back at the historic Blue Jays run – Dec 30, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Pitchers and catchers will report to the Toronto Blue Jays’ training facility Wednesday, although it’s likely some position players will arrive too.

The exhibition season will be interrupted by the Word Baseball Classic, with seven players from the Blue Jays’ major-league team suiting up to represent their countries for the international tournament in March.

Superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., will play for the Dominican Republic, shortstop Andres Gimenez will represent Venezuela, infielder Leo Jimenez will suit up for Panama, utility man Ernie Clement joins the United States, catcher Alejandro Kirk will play for Mexico and third basemanKazuma Okamoto will take the field for Japan.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Okamoto and star pitcher Dylan Cease were Toronto’s two biggest off-season signings.

Cease signed a seven-year, US$210-million contract with the Blue Jays on Dec. 2, adding to an already potent starting rotation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette leaves Jays for Mets'
Bo Bichette leaves Jays for Mets
Trending Now

Okamoto, who also plays right field, followed suit, signing a four-year $60-million deal Jan. 4.

However, when Toronto does open its season, it will do so without outfielder Antony Santander and right-handers Shane Bieber and Bowden Francis.

Santander will have labrum surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss five to six months of the 2026 season. Bieber is dealing with forearm fatigue and won’t be ready to start the year while Francis will miss the entire ’26 campaign the result UCL reconstruction surgery.

 

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices