School shooting in Tumbler Ridge B.C., original suspect located deceased

RCMP in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., issued an emergency alert on Tuesday afternoon for an active shooter following reports of a shooting at a school.

“As of 1:20 p.m. the Tumbler Ridge RCMP are currently on scene of a confirmed active shooter incident at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School,” RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP added that people in Tumbler Ridge should stay inside and shelter in place, lock their doors and refrain from leaving their home or businesses.

The suspect was originally described as a female in a dress with brown hair, but in an updated release, police said the original suspect is believed to have been located deceased.

“Work continues to determine whether a second suspect was involved and the total number of victims involved,” RCMP said.

In a post on social media, School District 59 said it is aware of a lockdown and secure and hold at Tumbler Ridge Secondary and Tumbler Ridge Elementary.

There is no information at this time on the number of people injured or requiring assistance.

“BC Emergency Health Services can confirm that we are responding to an ongoing incident in Tumbler Ridge,” BCEHS Paramedic Public Information Officer Brian Twaites said in a statement.

“We can confirm we are working collaboratively with our colleagues in Northern Health and the RCMP.

“We will provide additional details when we are able to.”

Extremely concerning situation unfolding in Tumbler Ridge. Residents of Tumbler Ridge are being asked to stay indoors as police respond to a report of an active shooter. All our thoughts are with people in Tumbler Ridge. I’ve spoken to the mayor and local MLA, and we are… — Nina Krieger (@NinaKriegerBC) February 10, 2026

In a statement, Larry Neufeld, the MLA for Peace River South, said he is leaving Victoria immediately to return to his riding.

“I have been in direct contact with the Solicitor General to receive updates and to ensure all necessary provincial resources are being made available to support local law enforcement and emergency responders,” he said.

“Public safety is the absolute priority. I urge everyone in the area to follow RCMP instructions, remain sheltered, and rely only on official updates.”

Tumbler Ridge is located in northeastern B.C., south of Chetwynd.

More to come…