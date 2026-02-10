Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

School shooting in Tumbler Ridge B.C., original suspect located deceased

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 6:11 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Active shooter prompts lockdown at Tumbler Ridge schools'
Active shooter prompts lockdown at Tumbler Ridge schools
Tumbler Ridge RCMP issued an emergency alert for an active shooter on Tuesday afternoon. The school district confirmed that two schools are locked down.
RCMP in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., issued an emergency alert on Tuesday afternoon for an active shooter following reports of a shooting at a school.

“As of 1:20 p.m. the Tumbler Ridge RCMP are currently on scene of a confirmed active shooter incident at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School,” RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP added that people in Tumbler Ridge should stay inside and shelter in place, lock their doors and refrain from leaving their home or businesses.

The suspect was originally described as a female in a dress with brown hair, but in an updated release, police said the original suspect is believed to have been located deceased.

“Work continues to determine whether a second suspect was involved and the total number of victims involved,” RCMP said.

In a post on social media, School District 59 said it is aware of a lockdown and secure and hold at Tumbler Ridge Secondary and Tumbler Ridge Elementary.

There is no information at this time on the number of people injured or requiring assistance.

“BC Emergency Health Services can confirm that we are responding to an ongoing incident in Tumbler Ridge,” BCEHS Paramedic Public Information Officer Brian Twaites said in a statement.

“We can confirm we are working collaboratively with our colleagues in Northern Health and the RCMP.

“We will provide additional details when we are able to.”

In a statement, Larry Neufeld, the MLA for Peace River South, said he is leaving Victoria immediately to return to his riding.

“I have been in direct contact with the Solicitor General to receive updates and to ensure all necessary provincial resources are being made available to support local law enforcement and emergency responders,” he said.

“Public safety is the absolute priority. I urge everyone in the area to follow RCMP instructions, remain sheltered, and rely only on official updates.”

Tumbler Ridge is located in northeastern B.C., south of Chetwynd.

More to come…

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

