Montreal police chief says Toronto officer arrests ‘sad moment’ for policing

Montreal’s police chief says the recent arrests of several Toronto officers in an organized crime investigation is a sad moment for policing.

But Fady Dagher told reporters in Montreal today that police services across the country do their best to guard against corruption.

He says Montreal police aren’t immune to such cases, citing examples of officers accused of selling information to organized criminals.

But Dagher says the city’s police force has put in place numerous safeguards to keep tabs on officers and other employees who may have vulnerabilities that can be exploited.

Seven current Toronto officers and one retired officer were among 27 suspects charged in an investigation led by York Regional Police, which uncovered alleged bribery, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking.

Three Peel Regional Police officers have also been suspended but not charged in connection with the same probe.