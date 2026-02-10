Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police chief says Toronto officer arrests ‘sad moment’ for policing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2026 1:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police oversight under review'
Police oversight under review
RELATED: Police oversight under review
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal’s police chief says the recent arrests of several Toronto officers in an organized crime investigation is a sad moment for policing.

But Fady Dagher told reporters in Montreal today that police services across the country do their best to guard against corruption.

He says Montreal police aren’t immune to such cases, citing examples of officers accused of selling information to organized criminals.

Click to play video: 'Chief Demkiw to seek suspension without pay for 6 officers amid Ontario-wide corruption probe'
Chief Demkiw to seek suspension without pay for 6 officers amid Ontario-wide corruption probe
Trending Now

But Dagher says the city’s police force has put in place numerous safeguards to keep tabs on officers and other employees who may have vulnerabilities that can be exploited.

Story continues below advertisement

Seven current Toronto officers and one retired officer were among 27 suspects charged in an investigation led by York Regional Police, which uncovered alleged bribery, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking.

Three Peel Regional Police officers have also been suspended but not charged in connection with the same probe.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices