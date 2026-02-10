Raptors’ forward Ingram added to NBA all-star game

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram will step in for star guard Steph Curry at the NBA all-star game.

Ingram was named to the USA Stripes team as an injury replacement for Curry, the Golden State Warriors star who is out with an injured right knee.

The all-star game will be played Sunday at 5 p.m. ET at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

This marks Ingram’s second all-star selection but first since the 2019-20 season, when he was also named the NBA’s most improved player while with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ingram is in his 10th NBA season and is averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 52 games.

Ingram will join Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (USA Stars) and head coach Darko Rajaković (World head coach) at the all-star game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2026.