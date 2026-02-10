Menu

Canada

Boil water advisory for Ville-Marie has ended, City of Montreal says

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 1:18 pm
1 min read
Halifax Water says a boil-water advisory is in effect for the Halifax area and some surrounding communities after a power interruption at a water treatment facility. Drinking water is poured into a glass from a faucet in Vancouver on Tuesday, July, 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A boil water advisory issued for residents of Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough has ended after it was put in place over the weekend.

The city issued the advisory on Sunday for the areas of Ile Sainte-Hélène, Ile Notre-Dame and Habitat 67.

The City said residents had to boil tap water for at least one minute before consuming it or using it to brush their teeth. However, unboiled tap water could still be used for personal hygiene and household purposes.

Officials said Tuesday residents can now use tap water without boiling it, but are advising to turn on all the cold water taps and let the water run for a few minutes before using it.

“Repeat the process for outdoor taps, water hoses and drinking fountains. Empty, wash and disinfect coffee makers and ice-making machines,” the city said.

“Change the filters if you have a water treatment or filtration system (pitcher, faucet filter or under-sink filter, refrigerator water dispenser, etc.) by following the manufacturer’s recommendations.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

