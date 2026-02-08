Ville-Marie borough under boil water advisory, City of Montreal says

See more sharing options

Residents of Ville-Marie are being asked to boil water until advised otherwise, according to an advisory put in place Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Montreal, the preventative boil water advisory affects the areas of Ile Sainte-Hélène, Ile Notre-Dame and the Habitat 67 site.

The City says residents of all areas covered by the advisory must boil tap water for at least one minute before consuming it or using it to brush their teeth.

However, unboiled tap water can be used for personal hygiene and household purposes.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

The city did not provide further information on what caused the advisory or when it was expected to end.