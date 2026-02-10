Menu

Canada

First Nation in N.S. says it’s declaring a state of emergency due to illicit drugs

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2026 12:57 pm
2 min read
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
A First Nation in Nova Scotia says it is declaring a state of emergency over what its chief and council are calling an escalating crisis of addiction and illicit drugs in the community.

Sipekne’katik First Nation, located about 60 kilometres north of Halifax, says its council moved to begin the process of declaring a state of emergency during a meeting Sunday.

“We are facing too many emergencies, overdoses and tragedies. The loss, fear and trauma experienced by our families, elders, youth and front-line workers cannot be ignored,” reads a statement released Tuesday.

Sipekne’katik did not immediately provide details of how a state of emergency declaration would be applied.

The First Nation said it has notified the RCMP that it will be “supporting a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals selling illicit drugs within the community, including but not limited to cocaine and illegally distributed prescription drugs.”

It also said it would be enforcing its housing policy, which allows the First Nation to evict residents from their housing units if there is reasonable suspicion that a home is being used for the sale or distribution of illicit drugs.

The statement from Chief Michelle Glasgow and her council said these actions are not aimed at those who are struggling with addiction; instead, they are meant to target those who profit from addiction. Glasgow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Addiction is a health issue, and those seeking help, treatment or support deserve compassion, care and culturally grounded healing. Chief and council remain committed to advocating for increased mental health, addictions and healing supports for our people,” reads the statement.

The provincial government did not immediately respond to questions about how it would support Sipekne’katik First Nation in light of the state of emergency declaration.

The First Nation is calling on residents to stand together and “speak up when lives are at risk and choose the safety and future of our children and community over silence.” It said further information will be shared as decisions related to the state of emergency are finalized.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

