Canada’s Sam Bennett thankful for Olympic chance

MILAN – Matthew Tkachuk couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

The Florida Panthers winger had just learned some stunning news — teammate Sam Bennett was left off Canada’s roster for the Milan Cortina Olympics.

“We were all shocked,” Tkachuk said of the New Year’s Eve announcement. “Everybody in the organization.”

Bennett not only helped Florida win its second straight Stanley Cup in June, the gritty centre with scoring touch claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. On top of that already impressive recent resume, the 29-year-old played a key a role in his country’s victory at last February’s 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Canadian management group, however, went in a different direction with its 14 forwards for the 2026 Winter Games. Bennett had a slow start to the regular season with just five points through 18 contests for the Panthers, but then put up 10 goals and 14 assists between Nov. 17 and Dec. 30 as the Olympic decision loomed.

It wasn’t enough. When the news came down, Bennett was crushed.

He also didn’t sulk and kept pushing forward with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 16 subsequent appearances before another player’s misfortune — Tampa Bay Lightning centre Anthony Cirelli suffered a lower-body injury Feb. 3 — sparked his own Olympic dream anew.

Bennett would be on the plane after all.

“A crazy swing of emotions,” said the Holland Landing, Ont., product. “It’s something I’ve always dreamt about. When my name was left off the first time it was definitely difficult, but I’ve just tried to keep a positive mindset.”

A player with a history of getting close to, and sometimes stepping over, the NHL’s disciplinary line, Bennett did the same at 4 Nations as a healthy scratch to open the Olympic table-setting event 12 months ago until getting an opportunity to leave his mark on what turned into a spine-tingling tournament.

“Physical guy, he scores big goals, he’s played in some huge games,” Canadian captain Sidney Crosby said. “He can bring something in any area.”

The six-foot-one, 193-pound Bennett dropped the gloves with the significantly larger Brady Tkachuk — Matthew’s younger brother — in the second of three fights as part of a wild opening to Canada’s game against the United States in round-robin play last year. He then scored the tying goal in the final against the Americans to set the stage for Connor McDavid’s dramatic overtime clincher.

“Sometimes there’s guys that are getting the press clippings,” said Canadian head coach Jon Cooper, who leads the Lightning and also watched Tampa Bay centre Brayden Point go down to injury, with Seth Jarvis added his replacement.

“And there’s other guys that come in and have incredible impacts, positive impacts, on the game. Sam Bennett’s one of them. I think we all watched that, not only in the 4 Nations, but we watched in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It’s no surprise he has the awards he has.”

Matthew Tkachuk, on both the U.S. team at 4 Nations and the current one in Milan, knows exactly what Bennett brings.

“Especially come playoff time, his game takes another level,” Tkachuk said. “He skates so well, he’s super physical for not being the biggest guy, really good in the trenches. It’s just speed, power, physicality and (putting) fear into the opposing team.”

Tkachuk also couldn’t help but get a sly dig in at Cirelli as the heated Battle of Florida rivalry — arguably the nastiest in the league at the moment — crossed the Atlantic Ocean.

“Definitely an upgrade for their team,” he said of Bennett stepping in. “Seems to continue to get better, the bigger the stage.”

Disappointed as he was a month ago, Bennett kept his hopes up. Now he will once again do whatever is asked of him for the flag as Canada prepares to face Czechia in the country’s Olympic opener Thursday under an intense sporting spotlight.

“You never know what happens,” Bennett said. “So grateful that I got the opportunity.”

CAPTAIN’S BACK

Gabriel Landeskog is healthy and ready to lead Sweden as captain after missing 14 games prior to the Olympics with an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old, who also wears the ‘C’ for the Colorado Avalanche, missed three regular-season campaigns with knee injuries before returning for last spring’s playoffs.

“He’s unbelievable,” Swedish goaltender Jacob Markstrom said. “It’s always a privilege to share the locker room and be teammate of Gabe.”

DEFENDING THE CREASE

Cooper has yet to name his starting goaltender for Thursday, but reiterated his confidence in Canada’s crease trio.

Jordan Binnington won the Stanley Cup in 2019 and was terrific in the 4 Nations final. Darcy Kuemper hoisted hockey’s holy grail in 2022. Logan Thompson has been one of the NHL’s best statistical netminders over the last two seasons.

“They have championship pedigree,” Cooper said. “They’ve made the big saves at the times they’ve needed to … they’re as good as anybody.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2026.