Here’s the latest on the Milan Cortina Olympics

It’s Day 4 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canada hopes to grow its medal tally after bringing home its second bronze on Monday.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

5:15 a.m.

It’s Day 4 of the Milan Cortina Olympics, with Canadians in action across several sports.

Four-time Canadian Olympian Mikaël Kingsbury, the most decorated freestyle skier of all time with 100 World Cup wins, is about to make his first appearance at these Games.

Canada’s freestyle ski team will hit the moguls for the preliminary round in Livigno. The 33-year-old Kingsbury, one of Canada’s opening ceremony flag-bearers, won silver, gold, and silver at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 Games, respectively.

Canada also has its sights set on its first gold medal of the Olympics, with the short-track speedskating team competing in the mixed relay event this morning. The mixed team short-track group, led by breakout star William Dandjinou, will skate against China, Belgium and Kazakhstan in one of three quarterfinal races. The two best teams in each race and the two fastest third-placed teams will qualify for the semifinal.

The defending champion Canadian women’s hockey team will face its first major test of the Games against the U.S. this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2026.