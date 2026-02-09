Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Gilles, Poirier in third after rhythm dance

By Daniel Rainbird The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2026 5:17 pm
1 min read
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Team Canada compete in the Figure Skating Ice Dance Rhythm Dance event during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Monday, February 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Team Canada compete in the Figure Skating Ice Dance Rhythm Dance event during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Monday, February 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
MILAN – Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are in podium position.

The decorated Canadian ice dancers stand in third place after Monday’s rhythm dance at the Milan Cortina Games, clinging to a narrow lead of 0.71 points over Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain.

Toronto’s Gilles and Poirier, of Unionville, Ont., scored 86.18 points in their skate to “Supermodel (You Better Work)” by RuPaul at Milano Ice Skating Arena.

Former Canadian skater Laurence Fournier Beaudry, a 32-year-old from Montreal, and reigning Olympic champion Guillaume Cizeron placed first for France with a season’s best 90.18 to “Vogue” by Madonna.

Three-time reigning world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States were second with 89.72.

Competition continues with the free dance Wednesday to decide the medals.

Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., and Zachary Lagha of St-Hubert, Que., finished eighth (79.66).

Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac from Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., were 15th (74.35).

The husband-and-wife duo debuted their “Sexbomb” program after learning in December they wouldn’t get copyright clearance for Prince’s “Thunder” at the Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

