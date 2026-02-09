February 14 – Live Younger

Send this page to someone via email

Live Younger on Talk to the Experts at 12 p.m. on QR Calgary

Live Younger is a private wellness clinic in Calgary that provides personalized, preventative, precision medicine and health solutions. We believe that balancing hormones for men and women is the key to healthy aging, longevity and restoring your youthful vitality. With almost 2 decades of experience in bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, we help you avoid side effects and risks commonly associated with taking regular hormone prescriptions from your doctor. We use a holistic and integrative approach with a team of experts Our focus is on returning you to your best you, where you feel and function younger, and look younger too. Visit us at Private Medical Aesthetic Clinic Calgary, AB | Live Younger