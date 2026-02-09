Menu

Crime

Failed parking job outside Halifax police HQ nets man impaired driving charges

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 9, 2026 3:29 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax on Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police headquarters is shown in Halifax on Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. RJB
A failed parking job outside Halifax police headquarters early Saturday morning resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired driving.

Halifax Regional Police say officers noticed a vehicle drive up to a gate at the back of their downtown station on Gottingen Street at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, they watched as the driver “attempted to park before becoming stuck in a snowbank.”

“When officers approached the vehicle to assist, they quickly noted signs that the driver was impaired,” police said in a Monday release.

Trending Now

“The driver was arrested and walked into the station without incident.”

Police note the 31-year-old man is now facing impaired driving charges and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

They add they also arrested three other drivers for impaired driving during that same overnight shift.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

