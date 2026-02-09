Man charged with attempted murder in Halifax McDonald’s stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in the stabbing of another man at a downtown Halifax McDonald’s restaurant.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to the fast-food restaurant on Spring Garden Road for a report that someone had been stabbed.

The victim, also a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital by ambulance for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they arrested a suspect at around 7:25 p.m. about a kilometre away near the intersection of Tower and Victoria roads.

“The victim and suspect are not believed to be known to each other but are believed to have had a dispute leading up to the stabbing,” police said in a release.

According to police, Brennen Herdman, 19, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.