Man charged with attempted murder in Halifax McDonald’s stabbing

A 19-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in the stabbing of another man at a downtown Halifax McDonald’s restaurant.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to the fast-food restaurant on Spring Garden Road for a report that someone had been stabbed.
The victim, also a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital by ambulance for what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they arrested a suspect at around 7:25 p.m. about a kilometre away near the intersection of Tower and Victoria roads.
“The victim and suspect are not believed to be known to each other but are believed to have had a dispute leading up to the stabbing,” police said in a release.
According to police, Brennen Herdman, 19, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.
