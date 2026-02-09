BC Green Party says it won’t renew co-operation agreement with BC NDP

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Green Party has announced it will not renew the Cooperation and Responsible Government Accord (CARGA) with the BC NDP.

Emily Lowan, leader of the BC Green Party, announced on Monday morning that with the BC NDP holding the majority in the legislature, the decision to call an election rests solely with the BC NDP.

“Let’s be clear from the start,” Lowan said. “The BC NDP has a majority. They can govern, pass budgets, and call an election whenever they choose. If the Premier decides to trigger an election, that is his decision — not ours.”

CARGA was an agreement signed in 2025 between the BC Green Party and the BC NDP to ensure “stable governance that is focused on delivering progress and tangible outcomes for British Columbians.”

Priorities for the two parties included health care, mental health care, housing, homelessness, renters’ protection, transit and climate.

Story continues below advertisement

The agreement provided a four-year framework but was to be renewed every year.

“CARGA was clear. These were tangible targets and policies meant to deliver real results for working people. Too many of those commitments have since been stalled or sidelined by the BC NDP,” Jeremy Valeriote, MLA for West Vancouver Sea-to-Sky, said in a statement.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The Premier may think it’s acceptable to ignore review recommendations and walk away from shared projects; we do not. If the government can’t deliver on what it already promised, there’s no reason British Columbians should believe it will deliver now.”

Lowan said they undelivered or stalled commitments from the BC NDP include improving primary health care, transit and electoral reform.

She said the BC NDP is focused on ceding its values to corporate interests and not helping British Columbians who are struggling to find a home or afford groceries for their families.

“This government isn’t willing to support workers — they haven’t fought for unions or stood up to the 1 per cent — we will,” she said.

23:08 Focus BC: A new era for the Green Party

In a statement, BC NDP Government Deputy Premier Niki Sharma said they have done good work together over the past year and the priority was to find initiatives they could collaborate on.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, as the Greens won’t rule out on voting with the Conservatives on confidence measures to trigger an election, we were unable to find common ground,” she said.

“British Columbians don’t want an election – they want us to take action on the things that matter to them.

“As we do with other MLAs, we will work with the Greens on an issue-by-issue and vote-by-vote basis.”

Lowan also criticized Eby’s moves to amend the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, saying reconciliation is not a political convenience.

“A government that is willing to weaken Indigenous rights for political expediency cannot expect our support,” she said.

“When Indigenous rights are on the chopping block, so are the rights of working people across B.C.”