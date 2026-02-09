Menu

Sports

Canada’s Oldham ticks off another bucket list box

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2026 11:45 am
1 min read
Megan Oldham, of Canada, reacts after winning the bronze medal in the women's freeski slopestyle final at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Megan Oldham, of Canada, reacts after winning the bronze medal in the women's freeski slopestyle final at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. SKP
LIVIGNO – Canadian Megan Oldham ticked off a pretty special box Monday in winning Olympic bronze in women’s freeski slopestyle.

As a teenager, while attending Momentum Ski Camp in Whistler, B.C.., she met freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe.

“She had a gold medal and we did this workshop where we had to write down some of our goals and dreams for our life,” Oldham recalled. “One of them was (to do) the triple cork and I was able to do that at X Games a few years ago. And the other one being an Olympic medal.

“I didn’t even think about it until now. But I’m so stoked to check that one off the list.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026

© 2026 The Canadian Press

