Canada’s Oldham ticks off another bucket list box

LIVIGNO – Canadian Megan Oldham ticked off a pretty special box Monday in winning Olympic bronze in women’s freeski slopestyle.

As a teenager, while attending Momentum Ski Camp in Whistler, B.C.., she met freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe.

“She had a gold medal and we did this workshop where we had to write down some of our goals and dreams for our life,” Oldham recalled. “One of them was (to do) the triple cork and I was able to do that at X Games a few years ago. And the other one being an Olympic medal.

“I didn’t even think about it until now. But I’m so stoked to check that one off the list.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026