Montreal police searching for suspect in metro station stabbing

A 30-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night after being stabbed at the Place-des-Arts metro station in downtown Montreal.
According to police, emergency crews were called to Bleury Street near Maisonneuve Boulevard in the Ville-Marie borough around 10 p.m. On arrival, they located the victim, who was then taken to hospital with an upper body injury.
Trending Now
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Police said the man reportedly fled on foot after the incident, before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing and investigators plan to interview the victim.
A suspect has not been arrested.
- Arrested Western University students were making bombs, firearms, police allege
- Man wanted for alleged abduction in Manitoba arrested, woman found safe
- Gavin McKenna, top NHL prospect, gets felony assault charge withdrawn
- British man who was living in Vancouver convicted in U.S. dark web drug trafficking
Comments