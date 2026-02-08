Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police searching for suspect in metro station stabbing

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 8, 2026 1:28 pm
1 min read
Montreal's subway is known locally as the "metro." The photo here, showing a direction sign to the system, was taken Tuesday, June 18, 2019. View image in full screen
Montreal's subway is known locally as the "metro." The photo here, showing a direction sign to the system, was taken Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 30-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night after being stabbed at the Place-des-Arts metro station in downtown Montreal.

According to police, emergency crews were called to Bleury Street near Maisonneuve Boulevard in the Ville-Marie borough around 10 p.m. On arrival, they located the victim, who was then taken to hospital with an upper body injury.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said the man reportedly fled on foot after the incident, before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing and investigators plan to interview the victim.

A suspect has not been arrested.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices