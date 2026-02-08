Montreal police searching for suspect in metro station stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night after being stabbed at the Place-des-Arts metro station in downtown Montreal.

According to police, emergency crews were called to Bleury Street near Maisonneuve Boulevard in the Ville-Marie borough around 10 p.m. On arrival, they located the victim, who was then taken to hospital with an upper body injury.

Police said the man reportedly fled on foot after the incident, before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing and investigators plan to interview the victim.

A suspect has not been arrested.