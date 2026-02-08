Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Schizas gets university assignment extension

By Daniel Rainbird The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2026 10:48 am
1 min read
Madeline Schizas, center, of Canada reacts to her scores after competing during the figure skating women's team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough). View image in full screen
Madeline Schizas, center, of Canada reacts to her scores after competing during the figure skating women's team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough).
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

MILAN – Some students say a dog ate their homework, others send in a doctor’s note.

Madeline Schizas cited a scheduling conflict called the Olympics — and it worked.

The Canadian figure skater and McMaster University student was granted an extension on her sociology assignment one day after going viral with her request on Instagram.

Schizas posted a screenshot of the email to her professor Saturday, the morning after she competed in the women’s team event short program at the Milan Cortina Games, with a link to the Canadian Olympic Committee’s press release to confirm her participation.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Team USA Olympians, protesters speak out against ICE presence in Milan'
Team USA Olympians, protesters speak out against ICE presence in Milan
Story continues below advertisement

“Wondering if I could get a short extension on this week’s reflection,” the email read. “I was competing in the Olympic Games yesterday and thought it was due on Sunday, not Friday.”

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Schizas added: “LOLLLL I (heart) being a student athlete” in her post.

The 22-year-old from Oakville, Ont. — known for her deadpan sense of humour — updated her nearly 40,000 (and growing) followers on Instagram on Sunday, hours before she was set to compete in the team event free program.

“Since it seems everyone was quite invested, I did get my extension lol,” she said. “I can’t believe anyone cared so much (crying emoji).

“Good learning lesson about the spotlight of the Olympics.”

Schizas is set to graduate in May with a major in Environment and Society, which she compares to “environmental studies.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026.

Curator Recommendations
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices