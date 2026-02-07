Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Maltais wins Canada’s first medal in Milan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2026 11:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winter Olympics kicks off in Italy'
Winter Olympics kicks off in Italy
Milano-Cortina’s opening ceremony took place in four locations tonight, setting the stage for a lot of excitement in winter sports over the next few weeks, on top of plenty of national pride, of course. Mike Armstrong has more.
Share

MILAN – Canada has its first medal at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que., won bronze in the women’s 3,000-metre speedskating event Saturday with a time of three minutes 56.93 seconds, marking her first individual Olympic medal.

Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida won gold on home soil in an Olympic-record 3:54.28, while Norway’s Ragne Wiklund took silver in 3:56.54.

Click to play video: 'Team USA Olympians, protesters speak out against ICE presence in Milan'
Team USA Olympians, protesters speak out against ICE presence in Milan
Story continues below advertisement

It was Italy’s first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Games.

The bronze added to Maltais’s Olympic résumé, which includes gold in the women’s team pursuit at the 2022 Beijing Games alongside Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blondin, as well as silver in the women’s 3,000-metre relay in short track at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

She is the first Canadian speed skater to win Olympic medals in both long track and short track.

Ottawa’s Weidemann, who won bronze in the event at the 2022 Beijing Games, skated in the final pair Saturday but couldn’t beat Maltais’s time and settled for fifth.

Laura Hall of Salmon Arm, B.C., finished 13th out of 20 skaters with a time of 4:06.13 in her Olympic debut.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

