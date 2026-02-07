Here’s the latest on the Milan Cortina Olympics

See more sharing options

It’s the first full day of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, following Friday’s opening ceremony.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

—

7:30 a.m.

Switzerland says it is preparing to play today’s women’s hockey game against defending Olympic champion Canada despite a player testing positive for norovirus.

The entire Swiss team spent Friday night in isolation and skipped the opening ceremony.

Canada’s opener originally scheduled for Thursday was postponed to Feb. 12 due to a norovirus outbreak on the Finnish team.

—

7:25 a.m.

A team spokeswoman says Finland’s women’s hockey squad is cleared to play the United States after their tournament opener against Canada was postponed due to a norovirus outbreak.

The postponement of Thursday’s contest against the defending champions came as a result of Finland having 13 of its 23 players in quarantine. That game is now scheduled for Feb. 12.

There is no immediate word on how many players will be available for Finland today.

7 a.m.

Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland has won the first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Olympics in the men’s downhill.

Von Allmen raced down the slope in a time of 1 minute, 51.61 seconds, ahead of Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris who finished second and third, respectively.

Toronto’s James (Jack) Crawford finished ninth, while B.C. athlete Cameron Alexander was in 14th and Canmore, Alta’s Jeffrey Read finished 25th. Brodie Seger of North Vancouver was 28th.

—

6:30 a.m.

Two Canadian women have secured their spots in the women’s freestyle ski slopestyle final at the Winter Olympics.

Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., qualified in 7th, just one spot ahead of teammate Naomi Urness, from Mont-Tremblant, Que.

They’re among the 12 athletes who will compete for a medal in Monday’s final.

—

6:10 a.m.

Two-time Olympic medal-winning snowboarder Meryeta O’Dine has had to pull out of the Milan Cortina snowboard cross competition due to injury.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says O’Dine fell during a training session, and an X-ray confirmed she had fractured her ankle.

O’Dine, from Prince George, B.C., won bronze in both the women’s snowboard cross event and the mixed team snowboard cross event at Beijing 2022.

—

5:45 a.m.

Canada’s mixed doubles curling team has dropped a 7-5 decision to Great Britain.

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never trailed in the round-robin victory over Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman of Chestermere, Alta.

Gallant and Peterman will be back in action against Estonia in the evening session.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.