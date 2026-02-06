Blue Bombers sign DL Ceresna to two-year deal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive lineman Jake Ceresna to a two- year contract, the CFL club announced Friday.

Ceresna’s rights were transferred by the Edmonton Elks to Winnipeg.

The 31-year-old is a two-time CFL all star who earned his 2022 nod with Edmonton and was recognized again in 2024 with the Toronto Argonauts.

Story continues below advertisement

Ceresna is coming off an injury-plagued 2025 campaign with the Elks.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He finished the season with 16 defensive tackles, one sack and one interception in 11 games.

The six-foot-four, 295-pound Ceresna has 46 sacks across his CFL career, including a career-high 12 in 2023 with the Elks.

He also has 201 defensive tackles, seven forced fumbles and one interception across seven seasons in the league.

Redblacks re-sign global DL Ta’ala

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed global defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala.

Ta’ala, 26, played 17 games last season for Ottawa, registering 16 defensive tackles and four sacks. The American Samoa product has played 47 games over three seasons with the Redblacks (2023-25), registering 30 total tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2026.