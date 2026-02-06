Menu

Sports

Blue Bombers sign DL Ceresna to two-year deal

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2026 5:07 pm
1 min read
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) tries to get away from Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (94) during third quarter CFL Eastern Conference Final football action Saturday, November 9, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) tries to get away from Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (94) during third quarter CFL Eastern Conference Final football action Saturday, November 9, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive lineman Jake Ceresna to a two- year contract, the CFL club announced Friday.

Ceresna’s rights were transferred by the Edmonton Elks to Winnipeg.

The 31-year-old is a two-time CFL all star who earned his 2022 nod with Edmonton and was recognized again in 2024 with the Toronto Argonauts.

Ceresna is coming off an injury-plagued 2025 campaign with the Elks.

He finished the season with 16 defensive tackles, one sack and one interception in 11 games.

The six-foot-four, 295-pound Ceresna has 46 sacks across his CFL career, including a career-high 12 in 2023 with the Elks.

He also has 201 defensive tackles, seven forced fumbles and one interception across seven seasons in the league.

Redblacks re-sign global DL Ta’ala

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed global defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala.

Ta’ala, 26, played 17 games last season for Ottawa, registering 16 defensive tackles and four sacks. The American Samoa product has played 47 games over three seasons with the Redblacks (2023-25), registering 30 total tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

