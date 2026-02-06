Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Jake Ceresna to 2-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

CFL free agency doesn’t officially begin for four more days, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers got an early jump on things on Friday.

The Edmonton Elks transferred the rights of pending free agent defensive lineman Jake Ceresna to the Bombers so he could sign early. And the Bombers inked the 31-year-old to a two-year contract.

Ceresna is a veteran of seven CFL seasons after having a second stint with the Elks last year. He played four seasons in Edmonton from 2018 through 2023 before being traded to the Toronto Argonauts, where he helped them win the 2024 Grey Cup game over the Bombers. He also played one season for the Ottawa RedBlacks as a rookie in 2017 before he was dealt to Edmonton.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He also spent time with the NFL’s New York Jets.

Ceresna is a two-time CFL all-star and has 102 regular season games under his belt. He can play both the end and the tackle positions but suffered a season-ending injury last year and was limited to only 11 games, where he had one sack and one interception with 16 defensive tackles.

Story continues below advertisement

Bombers’ defensive linemen James Vaughters and Jamal Woods remain unsigned and without a new deal will become free agents next week.

The Bombers will officially introduce Ceresna at a media conference on Tuesday.

CFL free agency begins on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Manitoba time.