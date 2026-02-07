Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Planning to ride the Eglinton Crosstown LRT on Sunday? Here’s when each station opens

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 7, 2026 6:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Eglinton LRT opening Sunday after years of delays'
Eglinton LRT opening Sunday after years of delays
WATCH: Eglinton LRT opening Sunday after years of delays
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is set to finally open Sunday morning, but the TTC is stressing there won’t be any formal event, ribbon cutting or commemorative merchandise.

The transit agency is working hard to frame the launch as a “phased opening,” where trains will run slower and for fewer hours as the line beds in.

It’s a contrast to the pomp and ceremony the Finch West LRT enjoyed in December ahead of two difficult months in operation.

Despite attempting to downplay the launch of a line that took 15 years to build, the TTC acknowledged that opening day would be busy.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The agency is asking anyone who rides the train to dress warmly, expect to wait outside stations if it is busy and to board anywhere along the route.

Story continues below advertisement

The first trains will leave around 7:40 a.m. and run roughly every eight minutes through the day.

The TTC released a schedule for the first two trains from each station in both directions.

Eastbound trains toward Kennedy Station will depart: 

  • Mount Dennis: 7:37 / 7:45
  • Keelesdale: 7:40 / 7:48
  • Caledonia: 7:42 / 7:49
  • Fairbank: 7:45 / 7:52
  • Oakwood: 7:46 / 7:54
  • Cedarvale: 7:48 / 7:55
  • Forest Hill: 7:50 / 7:58
  • Chaplin: 7:52 / 7:59
  • Avenue: 7:54 / 8:01
  • Eglinton: 7:57 / 8:04
  • Mount Pleasant: 7:58 / 8:06
  • Leaside: 8:01 / 8:09
  • Laird: 8:04 / 8:11
  • Sunnybrook Park: 8:07 / 8:14
  • Don Valley: 8:09 / 8:16
  • Aga Khan Park & Museum: 8:10 / 8:18
  • Wynford: 8:12 / 8:20
  • Sloane: 8:16 / 8:23
  • O’Connor: 8:19 / 8:26
  • Pharmacy: 8:20 / 8:28
  • Hakimi Lebovic: 8:22 / 8:30
  • Golden Mile: 8:23 / 8:31
  • Birchmount: 8:26 / 8:34
  • Ionview: 8:27 / 8:35
Trending Now

Westbound trains heading toward Mount Dennis Station will depart:  

  • Kennedy: 7:30 / 7:51
  • Ionview: 7:32 / 7:53
  • Birchmount: 7:34 / 7:55
  • Golden Mile: 7:37 / 7:58
  • Hakimi Lebovic: 7:38 / 7:59
  • Pharmacy: 7:39 / 8:00
  • O’Connor: 7:41 / 8:02
  • Sloane: 7:44 / 8:05
  • Wynford: 7:48 / 8:09
  • Aga Khan Park & Museum: 7:49 / 8:10
  • Don Valley: 7:51 / 8:12
  • Sunnybrook Park: 7:53 / 8:14
  • Laird: 7:57 / 8:18
  • Leaside: 7:59 / 8:20
  • Mount Pleasant: 8:02 / 8:23
  • Eglinton: 8:04 / 8:25
  • Avenue: 8:06 / 8:27
  • Chaplin: 8:08 / 8:29
  • Forest Hill: 8:10 / 8:31
  • Cedarvale: 8:13 / 8:34
  • Oakwood: 8:14 / 8:35
  • Fairbank: 8:15 / 8:36
  • Caledonia: 8:18 / 8:39
  • Keelesdale: 8:20 / 8:41
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices