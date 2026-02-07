Planning to ride the Eglinton Crosstown LRT on Sunday? Here’s when each station opens

Send this page to someone via email

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is set to finally open Sunday morning, but the TTC is stressing there won’t be any formal event, ribbon cutting or commemorative merchandise.

The transit agency is working hard to frame the launch as a “phased opening,” where trains will run slower and for fewer hours as the line beds in.

It’s a contrast to the pomp and ceremony the Finch West LRT enjoyed in December ahead of two difficult months in operation.

Despite attempting to downplay the launch of a line that took 15 years to build, the TTC acknowledged that opening day would be busy.

The agency is asking anyone who rides the train to dress warmly, expect to wait outside stations if it is busy and to board anywhere along the route.

The first trains will leave around 7:40 a.m. and run roughly every eight minutes through the day.

The TTC released a schedule for the first two trains from each station in both directions.

Eastbound trains toward Kennedy Station will depart:

Mount Dennis: 7:37 / 7:45

Keelesdale: 7:40 / 7:48

Caledonia: 7:42 / 7:49

Fairbank: 7:45 / 7:52

Oakwood: 7:46 / 7:54

Cedarvale: 7:48 / 7:55

Forest Hill: 7:50 / 7:58

Chaplin: 7:52 / 7:59

Avenue: 7:54 / 8:01

Eglinton: 7:57 / 8:04

Mount Pleasant: 7:58 / 8:06

Leaside: 8:01 / 8:09

Laird: 8:04 / 8:11

Sunnybrook Park: 8:07 / 8:14

Don Valley: 8:09 / 8:16

Aga Khan Park & Museum: 8:10 / 8:18

Wynford: 8:12 / 8:20

Sloane: 8:16 / 8:23

O’Connor: 8:19 / 8:26

Pharmacy: 8:20 / 8:28

Hakimi Lebovic: 8:22 / 8:30

Golden Mile: 8:23 / 8:31

Birchmount: 8:26 / 8:34

Ionview: 8:27 / 8:35

Westbound trains heading toward Mount Dennis Station will depart: