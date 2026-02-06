Coquitlam secondary school under precautionary lockdown again following threat

Send this page to someone via email

A Coquitlam secondary school has been placed under a precautionary lockdown on Friday following another threat, the school district says.

Centennial Secondary is under lockdown, according to a post on the district’s website.

The threat, which was called in, was received by multiple schools, the district says and has resulted in GOAL and Vanier, across the street from Centennial, to also be placed in lockdown.

The district expects to have an update soon.

Two schools, including Centennial Secondary, were placed under a hold and secure on Thursday due to threats received.

The two incidents on Thursday followed similar incidents on Wednesday.

Eight schools across Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam were also placed under a hold and secure on Wednesday after numerous threats were called into the schools.

An elementary school in Port Moody was also affected.

“Through our ongoing investigation, we confirmed that these instances are connected,” Insp. Todd Balaban, acting officer in charge of the Coquitlam RCMP, said on Thursday. “We can confirm the nature of the alleged threats have varied, but in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information will be provided.

It is not known if the Friday lockdown at Centennial and the other two sites are connected to the previous incidents.