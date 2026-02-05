Coquitlam schools under hold and secure again after numerous threats

Send this page to someone via email

The Coquitlam School District says two secondary schools in the city are under a hold and secure order on Thursday morning after numerous threats.

The school district confirms that Centennial and Gleneagle secondary schools are impacted and the order for a hold and secure was at the request of the RCMP, who remain at the scene at the schools.

Sharon Perry, a concerned parent, told Global News outside Centennial on Thursday morning that hearing the school is on a hold and secure again is scary.

“I mean the first time, the second time, the third time it, your heart just stops,” she said.

Receiving messages that your child is scared and there’s nothing you can do is one of the hardest things a parent can go through, living a block away from the school, seeing the police show up, seeing them block the streets, seeing the very large guns that they’re all carrying. It’s just being helpless.”

Perry said she would like to see more communication from the school district about what is happening.

This follows other incidents at schools on Wednesday.

Eight schools across Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam were also placed under a hold and secure on Wednesday after numerous threats were called into the schools.

An elementary school in Port Moody was also affected.

Those orders were lifted on Wednesday afternoon, but schools in the Coquitlam School District have received multiple threats over the past few days.

The RCMP said it is investigating.