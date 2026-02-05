Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Coquitlam schools under hold and secure again after numerous threats

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 5, 2026 2:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coquitlam schools on hold and secure again'
Coquitlam schools on hold and secure again
Two Coquitlam secondary schools are under hold and secure notices again on Thursday following numerous threats. RCMP are on the scene and are investigating.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Coquitlam School District says two secondary schools in the city are under a hold and secure order on Thursday morning after numerous threats.

The school district confirms that Centennial and Gleneagle secondary schools are impacted and the order for a hold and secure was at the request of the RCMP, who remain at the scene at the schools.

Sharon Perry, a concerned parent, told Global News outside Centennial on Thursday morning that hearing the school is on a hold and secure again is scary.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I mean the first time, the second time, the third time it, your heart just stops,” she said.

Receiving messages that your child is scared and there’s nothing you can do is one of the hardest things a parent can go through, living a block away from the school, seeing the police show up, seeing them block the streets, seeing the very large guns that they’re all carrying. It’s just being helpless.”

Story continues below advertisement

Perry said she would like to see more communication from the school district about what is happening.

Trending Now

This follows other incidents at schools on Wednesday.

Eight schools across Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam were also placed under a hold and secure on Wednesday after numerous threats were called into the schools.

An elementary school in Port Moody was also affected.

Those orders were lifted on Wednesday afternoon, but schools in the Coquitlam School District have received multiple threats over the past few days.

The RCMP said it is investigating.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices