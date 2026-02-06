Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets — and their fans — need Olympic break from season to forget

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted February 6, 2026 10:23 am
2 min read
The Winnipeg Jets' Jonathan Toews (19) and Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (13) battle for a loose puck during first-period NHL action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Jets' Jonathan Toews (19) and Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (13) battle for a loose puck during first-period NHL action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

The Winnipeg Jets’ loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday was emblematic of so much of this season for Scott Arniel’s team.

Solid in spurts. Defensive lapses. Slower than the opposition. Not enough resilience.

Just not good enough.

Story continues below advertisement

At 22-26-8 and 11 points away from the playoffs, maybe the best thing that can happen to this group is to take time away from the rink and reset for the final 26 games of the season. The intensity, pressure and disappointment of this season have to weigh on these proud men. After all, many have made long-term commitments to this team and this city. They want to be Winnipeg Jets.

With the losses building, you can hear the disappointment and frustration in all of their voices. Players don’t want to lose. And it’s even tougher when the losing becomes pervasive.

So with the playoffs a distant hope now, maybe getting away from the game will help on so many levels.  By this time of year, every player is playing with bumps and bruises. They can heal. And maybe, some of the mental anguish will disappear and we see a fresh start, and a better mindset, on Feb. 25 after the Olympics. The players can surely use the break.

Story continues below advertisement

And you know what? Maybe it will help the fans, too. With the passion for hockey always at a premium in Winnipeg and across the province, cheering for the team in blue has been nothing short of a roller-coaster since October.

So for the next 16 days, it will be a welcome relief to watch and support the men and women wearing the red leaf in their quest for gold. The Jets’ championship hopes are done. But Canada’s drive for excellence will be thrilling to watch.

After all, even the great fans in this city need a break.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

