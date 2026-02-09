Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

49% of Canadian new moms struggle with mental health postpartum, data shows

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted February 9, 2026 8:43 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian mental health needs going unmet, CIHI report'
Canadian mental health needs going unmet, CIHI report
A large number of adults and children say their mental health needs are not properly addressed, according to a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information. Health reporter Katherine Ward has more on what the data shows is causing this problem. – Oct 23, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Just under half of Canadian mothers and birthing parents say they struggled with their mental health postpartum, according to Statistics Canada.

The 2024 Parental Experiences Survey collected information from 11,153 mothers and birthing parents across Canada who gave birth from Dec. 31, 2023 to April 29, 2024.

It includes those who gave birth who identify as women and also birthing parents who are transgender or non-binary.

One in five (20 per cent) of Canadian mothers and birthing parents reported that they “needed mental health care but did not receive it” during pregnancy or the postpartum period.

Among those reporting mental health challenges, 60 per cent say they began after childbirth, 25 per cent indicated that the challenges began during pregnancy and 15 per cent began before pregnancy.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, 21 per cent of mothers and birthing parents reported that “no health care provider asked about their emotional well-being during pregnancy or after childbirth.”

“We know there are many barriers in accessing care for individuals,” said Lucy Barker, a psychiatrist and early-career scientist at Women’s College Hospital. “It can be very challenging to bring it up spontaneously for some people, so making sure that health-care providers are always asking and giving that opportunity is really important.”

Click to play video: 'Patients missing key postpartum screenings, study says'
Patients missing key postpartum screenings, study says

Thirty per cent of racialized mothers and birthing parents and 33 per cent of recent immigrants indicated that they were not asked about their mental or emotional health.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Twenty-nine per cent of racialized mothers and birthing parents reported receiving help for their mental health challenges, compared with 41 per cent of non-racialized mothers and birthing parents.

Story continues below advertisement

Wait times were key barrier to seeking help

Fifty-four per cent of respondents said long wait times were the biggest barrier to getting mental health care, while 33 per cent said the care available was not helpful.

Trending Now

Twenty-one per cent said they didn’t know how or where to find care, and 19 per cent said they felt too busy to get mental health care.

Two per cent of respondents with mental health challenges visited an emergency department or were admitted to hospital for mental health reasons.

“During pregnancy and postpartum, there is a lot going on, it’s a time of a lot of transition, and there can be a lot of competing priorities,” Barker said. “Certainly, for some people, it can be difficult to get to appointments for their mental health. There are a lot of different challenges.”

Story continues below advertisement

Barker also said the survey “highlights disparities in care.”

“That really speaks to the importance of making sure that care is equitable and making sure that everyone has access to the care that they need, which includes being asked about mental health, is a first step to the pathway of getting people care,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Canada approves drug for postpartum depression'
Canada approves drug for postpartum depression

In December 2025, Health Canada approved the drug Zuranolone, a pill meant to treat postpartum depression. The drug “acts on gamma-aminobutyric acid receptors in the brain, which are involved in regulating mood.”

The medication has been recommended for those experiencing “moderate to severe postpartum depression, with severity measured by the level of impairment in daily functioning.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices