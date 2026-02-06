Menu

Crime

Teen shot and killed inside Tim Hortons in Toronto’s east end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 6, 2026 7:05 am
1 min read
Toronto police investigate after a teenage boy was shot and killed inside a Tim Hortons.
Toronto police investigate after a teenage boy was shot and killed inside a Tim Hortons. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Toronto police say a teen has died after he was shot inside a Tim Hortons in the city’s east end.

Police said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday at the popular coffee shop on Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North.

Emergency crews found a teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Insp. Errol Watson told reporters that no other patrons or staff inside the Tim Hortons was injured. He said it was not known how busy the store was at the time of the shooting.

Watson did not release the boy’s exact age but said he was a teen.

No suspect description was available.

Toronto police investigate after a teenage boy was shot and killed inside a Tim Hortons.
Toronto police investigate after a teenage boy was shot and killed inside a Tim Hortons. Enzo Arimini / Global News

 

