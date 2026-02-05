Edmonton’s warm weather good for summer businesses — challenging for winter events

Send this page to someone via email

Much of Alberta is seeing unusually warm weather for February, and Edmontonians are taking advantage.

Many people are heading outside to enjoy the sun, but it is creating challenges for some winter events.

The temperature on Thursday afternoon reached 11 C, prompting many people to head outdoors without their jackets and winter gear.

Driving ranges like Canada Golf Card in southwest Edmonton have opened on the earliest date ever, clearing away snow and welcoming rusty golfers at the end of January.

View image in full screen Golfers taking advantage of the warm weather and early opening of the Canada Golf Card driving range on Ellerslie Road in southwest Edmonton on. Global News

The facility on on Ellerslie Road said 2024 was their previous record, when they managed to open on Feb. 23.

But the warmer weather isn’t helping folks at the World’s Longest Hockey Game (WLHG) near Sherwood Park, which got underway on Thursday.

The annual event on an outdoor hockey rink raises funds from February 5-16 to support innovative cancer research and life-saving therapies at the Cross Cancer Institute.

