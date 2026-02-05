Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Edmonton’s warm weather good for summer businesses — challenging for winter events

By Jasmine King & Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 5, 2026 8:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton warm weather good for businesses, challenging for events'
Edmonton warm weather good for businesses, challenging for events
The city is seeing some unusually warm weather for this time of year and Edmontonians are taking advantage. Many people are heading outside to enjoy the sun, but it is creating challenges for some winter events. Jasmine King has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Much of Alberta is seeing unusually warm weather for February, and Edmontonians are taking advantage.

Many people are heading outside to enjoy the sun, but it is creating challenges for some winter events.

The temperature on Thursday afternoon reached 11 C, prompting many people to head outdoors without their jackets and winter gear.

Driving ranges like Canada Golf Card in southwest Edmonton have opened on the earliest date ever, clearing away snow and welcoming rusty golfers at the end of January.

Golfers taking advantage of the warm weather and early opening of the Canada Golf Card driving range on Ellerslie Road in southwest Edmonton on View image in full screen
Golfers taking advantage of the warm weather and early opening of the Canada Golf Card driving range on Ellerslie Road in southwest Edmonton on. Global News

The facility on on Ellerslie Road said 2024 was their previous record, when they managed to open on Feb. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

But the warmer weather isn’t helping folks at the World’s Longest Hockey Game (WLHG) near Sherwood Park, which got underway on Thursday.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The annual event on an outdoor hockey rink raises funds from February 5-16 to support innovative cancer research and life-saving therapies at the Cross Cancer Institute.

Jasmine King has more in the video above about the pros and cons of the balmy conditions.

Click to play video: 'Weather warmup creating challenges for winter festivals in Edmonton'
Weather warmup creating challenges for winter festivals in Edmonton
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices