Winnipeg’s Seth Jarvis joins Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team as Mark Scheifele gets passed over again

A fifth Manitoban will be competing at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

Winnipeg’s Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes was added to Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team roster as an injury replacement on Thursday.

Jarvis is replacing injured Tampa Bay Lighting forward Brayden Point as Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was passed over again.

It’s the second injury replacement for Canada this week as Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers will play for the Lightning’s Anthony Cirelli.

The 24-year-old Jarvis suited up for Canada at the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament last year. He has 25 goals and 18 assists in 48 games with the Hurricanes this season.

He joins fellow Manitoban’s Mark Stone and Travis Sanheim on the men’s hockey team. Ste. Anne’s Jocelyne Larocque will play for the women’s hockey team as their alternate captain alongside Winnipeg’s Kati Tabin.

It’s the first Olympics since 2010 where there’s no Manitobans in the curling events but there’s still a heavy curling presence in Italy.

Winnipegger and Olympic gold medalist Jill Officer is attending as a member of the World Curling Athlete Commission, Winnipeg’s Jeff Stoughton is the men’s team coach, Oakbank’s Greg Ewasko is the deputy chief ice technician, and Winnipeg’s Cathy Overton-Clapham is coaching the United States teams.

Winnipeg’s Reece Derraugh is also in Italy as an equipment technician for Canada’s long track speed skating team.

The opening ceremony is on Friday.