Alberta junior hockey players killed in crash to be memorialized with stickers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2026 5:00 pm
1 min read
A young group of hockey players north of Calgary will be donning and distributing stickers made in memory of three junior hockey players who died in an Alberta highway crash.

A parent of the under-13, AA Airdrie Lighting hockey team requested nearly 100 stickers with the numbers of the three players and their Southern Alberta Mustangs team logo.

The Lightning plan to wear them on their own helmets and pass them to their opponents during a tournament they’re attending in Regina this week.

Eighteen-year-olds JJ Wright and Cameron Casorso, both from Kamloops, B.C., and 17-year-old Caden Fine from Alabama were heading to a Mustangs practice and were crossing a highway near Stavely, Alberta, on Monday when their car collided with a semi truck hauling gravel.

Their families and the team have received widespread emotional and financial support.

Matt Caron, the Airdrie Lightning’s manager and assistant coach, says the parent who ordered the stickers looked to have both their team and their opponents “remember the three hockey players that were tragically lost on that day.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

