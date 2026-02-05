Menu

Sports

Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau to have season-ending hip surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2026 11:31 am
1 min read
Calgary Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau (10) celebrates his goal with teammate Matt Coronato during first period NHL hockey action against the Anaheim Ducks, in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau (10) celebrates his goal with teammate Matt Coronato during first period NHL hockey action against the Anaheim Ducks, in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau will undergo season-ending hip surgery, the club announced Thursday.

The procedure is scheduled for March, following consultations with team doctors and outside specialists.

The Flames expect Huberdeau will make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2026-27 N-H-L season.

The 31-year-old has been dealing with hip-related symptoms throughout the season.

“After extensive evaluation, this was determined to be the best course of action for Jonathan’s long-term health and performance,” said Flames GM Craig Conroy in a statement. “While it is difficult to lose a player of his calibre, our priority is ensuring he is fully healthy moving forward.”

Calgary Flames left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (10) reacts as the Calgary Flames defeat the Los Angeles Kings in overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (10) reacts as the Calgary Flames defeat the Los Angeles Kings in overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Caroline Brehman

Huberdeau had 28 goals and 34 assists for 62 points in 81 games last season, then posted 10 goals and 15 assists in 50 games this year.

He was acquired by Calgary in the 2022 trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

