Gavin McKenna, projected No. 1 NHL draft pick, charged with felony assault

Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna, a freshman centre and the presumptive top pick in this summer’s NHL draft, has been charged with felony assault following an incident on January 31.

McKenna, 18, struck a 21-year-old male in the face during the altercation, according to the incident report. The male sustained multiple facial fractures that required surgery.

View image in full screen Gavin McKenna, of Whitehorse, participates in a drill during Canada’s National Junior Team training camp in Niagara Falls, Ont., Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

McKenna was also charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

McKenna was arraigned and released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 11.

The incident happened in the hours after Penn State lost to No. 2 Michigan State in an outdoor game at Beaver Stadium, home of the Nittany Lions football team.

McKenna, who is from Whitehorse, Yukon, has 11 goals and 21 assists in 24 games this season for the Nittany Lions. He decided to play for Penn State after the NCAA lifted its ban on Canadian Hockey League players competing at the Division I level.

A name, image and likeness deal with the Nittany Lions helped sway McKenna to join a program that has been at the Division I level for less than 15 years.

McKenna recently had four goals and six assists at the World Junior Championships while helping Canada to a bronze medal.