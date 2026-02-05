Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Gavin McKenna, projected No. 1 NHL draft pick, charged with felony assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2026 9:51 am
1 min read
Canada forward Gavin McKenna (9) looks on during the second period of a IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-tournament game against Sweden in London, Ont., Saturday, December 20, 2025. View image in full screen
Canada forward Gavin McKenna (9) looks on during the second period of a IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-tournament game against Sweden in London, Ont., Saturday, December 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna, a freshman centre and the presumptive top pick in this summer’s NHL draft, has been charged with felony assault following an incident on January 31.

McKenna, 18, struck a 21-year-old male in the face during the altercation, according to the incident report. The male sustained multiple facial fractures that required surgery.

Gavin McKenna, of Whitehorse, participates in a drill during Canada's National Junior Team training camp in Niagara Falls, Ont., Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. View image in full screen
Gavin McKenna, of Whitehorse, participates in a drill during Canada’s National Junior Team training camp in Niagara Falls, Ont., Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

McKenna was also charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'A look back at the trial that rocked the hockey world: World junior stars face allegations of sexual assault'
A look back at the trial that rocked the hockey world: World junior stars face allegations of sexual assault
Trending Now

McKenna was arraigned and released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 11.

The incident happened in the hours after Penn State lost to No. 2 Michigan State in an outdoor game at Beaver Stadium, home of the Nittany Lions football team.

McKenna, who is from Whitehorse, Yukon, has 11 goals and 21 assists in 24 games this season for the Nittany Lions. He decided to play for Penn State after the NCAA lifted its ban on Canadian Hockey League players competing at the Division I level.

A name, image and likeness deal with the Nittany Lions helped sway McKenna to join a program that has been at the Division I level for less than 15 years.

Story continues below advertisement

McKenna recently had four goals and six assists at the World Junior Championships while helping Canada to a bronze medal.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices