$5.1-million settlement for victims of Quebec ski gondola malfunctions

A law firm representing victims injured in a pair of gondola malfunctions at a Quebec ski hill say they’ve reached a $5.1-million settlement with the owners of the resort.
Law firm Tremblay Bois filed a pair of class actions stemming from two incidents when cable cars abruptly stopped in February and March 2020 at the Mont-Ste-Anne ski resort northeast of Quebec City.
Some skiers were injured and others had their equipment damaged.
Announced on Monday, the $5.1-million deal will be put to the Quebec Superior Court for approval on March 3.
The owners of Mont-Ste-Anne have agreed to pay the sum without an admission of guilt.
The settlement is to compensate group members’ claims and cover court costs and plaintiffs’ lawyers fees.
