Canada

$5.1-million settlement for victims of Quebec ski gondola malfunctions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2026 2:12 pm
1 min read
The Mont-Ste-Anne ski resort is shown in Beaupre, Que., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
The Mont-Ste-Anne ski resort is shown in Beaupre, Que., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
A law firm representing victims injured in a pair of gondola malfunctions at a Quebec ski hill say they’ve reached a $5.1-million settlement with the owners of the resort.

Law firm Tremblay Bois filed a pair of class actions stemming from two incidents when cable cars abruptly stopped in February and March 2020 at the Mont-Ste-Anne ski resort northeast of Quebec City.

Some skiers were injured and others had their equipment damaged.

Announced on Monday, the $5.1-million deal will be put to the Quebec Superior Court for approval on March 3.

The owners of Mont-Ste-Anne have agreed to pay the sum without an admission of guilt.

The settlement is to compensate group members’ claims and cover court costs and plaintiffs’ lawyers fees.

 

© 2026 The Canadian Press

