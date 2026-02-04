Major operation in Quebec, New Brunswick targeting group with Hells Angels links

Multiple police forces in Quebec and New Brunswick are conducting a series of raids Wednesday targeting a criminal organization with links to the Hells Angels, according to the Sûreté du Québec.
The Quebec provincial police force said in a release that more than 160 officers have been working since early in the morning in municipalities in both provinces.
“The ongoing investigation demonstrates that the organization in question is active in cocaine distribution and territory management for the benefit of the Hells Angels of the various chapters in Quebec,” the release added.
“The results of this operation will follow in the coming days.”
The operation is a collaboration between Escouade régionale mixte (ERM) Rive-Nord — a specialized Quebec police unit that targets organized crime — and the National Organized Crime Enforcement Squad (ENRCO), along with RCMP and local municipal forces.
