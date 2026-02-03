Menu

Crime

OPP arrest Toronto resident after chop shop found north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2026 3:31 pm
1 min read
Canada’s most stolen vehicles
RELATED: Équité Association releases its latest list of the most stolen vehicles in Canada, and once again, SUVs and pickup trucks dominate the top spots. – Nov 18, 2025
Ontario Provincial Police say they have uncovered a chop shop just north of Peterborough where over a dozen stolen vehicles were found dismantled.

Peterborough County OPP launched an investigation after receiving information on Jan. 29 about a possible location of a stolen vehicle at a business property in the area of Buckhorn, a hamlet 30 km north of Peterborough.

Officers attended the property and learned an attached unit was being leased.

The next day officers executed a search warrant on the leased portion and discovered multiple stolen newer-model vehicles that had been dismantled, cut into pieces and wrapped for shipment.

Peterborough County OPP say a chop shop was operating in the Buckhorn area where up parts of 13 stolen vehicles were found cut and wrapped for shipment. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a chop shop was operating in the Buckhorn area where up parts of 13 stolen vehicles were found cut and wrapped for shipment. Peterborough County OPP
OPP arrest Toronto resident after chop shop found north of Peterborough - image View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP

Police seized parts from at least 13 stolen vehicles, along with a forklift, assorted tools and other items believed to belong to victims of vehicle thefts.

Several licence plates from previously stolen vehicles were also recovered at the scene, OPP outlined on Tuesday.

During the investigation, officers were able to locate the individual connected to the unit. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Peterborough County OPP detachment.

A 41-year-old resident of Toronto has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing in Peterborough.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

