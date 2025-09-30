Quebec police say two arrested in connection with $1.8M in stolen vehicles

See more sharing options

Quebec provincial police say two men have appeared in court in the theft of vehicles in the Montreal area worth $1.8 million.

They say the suspects, aged 40 and 59, turned themselves in at a court in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal, on Sept. 19 and were ordered detained.

Police say the arrests are connected to an investigation in December 2024, during which police raided properties in l’Épiphanie, Que.

Officers seized more than $1 million in vehicles that they said had been stolen in the greater Montreal area, including SUVs, a tractor, snowmobiles and trailers.

Police say another search on Sept. 25 uncovered more evidence, bringing the total value of the recovered vehicles to $1.8 million.

Arrest warrants suggest the suspects are facing multiple charges, including possession of property obtained by crime.