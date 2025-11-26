Back-to-back pizza delivery vehicle thefts leave Windsor police cheesed

Send this page to someone via email

Windsor, Ont., police are still searching for suspects who they say stole the delivery vehicles for two people delivering separate pizza orders last week.

The cheesy crimes occurred on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.

Police responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Nov. 20 to reports of a minivan driving erratically before finding it abandoned in the 3300 block of College Avenue.

After investigating, officers learned the vehicle had been stolen from a pizza delivery driver who was dropping food off in the 100 block of St. Joseph Street.

Police say a suspect flagged the driver down to receive the delivery and after they left their vehicle to drop the food off, an additional suspect or suspects entered the vehicle and drove away. The suspect who flagged the driver fled on foot.

Officers say four hours later in the early hours of Nov. 21, police responded to a similar robbery in the 3300 block of Millen Street involving a different driver.

Similar to the first incident, a suspect is reported to have flagged down the new driver and as they were completing the drop off, two suspects entered the vehicle and drove off while the person who flagged the driver fled on foot.

Police found the stolen vehicle in the area of Prince Road and Wells Street. It had been abandoned after a single-vehicle collision in which it struck a fence and a light-pole support wire that resulted in heavy damage.

No one was injured in either incident.

Investigators say the suspects in these incidents remain outstanding and are asking residents who may have been in these areas on Nov. 20 or 21 to check their surveillance or dashcam footage and provide it to police to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information can call Windsor Police’s Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350 or Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously. They can also visit http://www.catchcrooks.com to report online.