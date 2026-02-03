Canada’s Governor General starts trip that will head to Greenland

Send this page to someone via email

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is in Norway for the start of a trip that will also visit Denmark and Greenland, which comes just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened annexation of Greenland.

A statement from Rideau Hall notes the trip will engage leaders of Norway, Denmark and Greenland for “Arctic collaboration” and emphasizes the role of Indigenous and northern communities in shaping the future of Arctic societies and sovereignty — including in Greenland.

In Norway, Simon is participating in the Arctic Frontiers Conference in Tromsø and will meet with royalty of the Kingdom of Norway, including Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja, as well as His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon, in Oslo.

Simon also spoke at a fireside chat and youth-led dialogue, which featured Indigenous Sámi women speaking on Arctic policy and diplomacy.

From Thursday to Saturday, Simon will travel to the Kingdom of Denmark and then to Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.

In Copenhagen, she will meet with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and in Greenland, she will meet with Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

Simon will also attend the opening of the Canadian consulate in Nuuk, Greenland.

Trump had threatened tariffs on countries which opposed his Greenland ambitions and, at one point, would not rule out the use of military force to annex the Danish territory.

He later said at the World Economic Forum that he would not use force.

Greenland is also a member of both NATO and the European Union.

On Jan. 21, Trump announced he had reached a “framework” for “a future deal” with Greenland and reversed course on his tariff threats, but there has been no indication the “deal” would allow the annexation Trump has sought. Instead, NATO has said it focuses on security in the region.

“Discussions among NATO allies on the framework the president referenced will focus on ensuring Arctic security through the collective efforts of allies, especially the seven Arctic allies,” a NATO spokesperson said.

“Negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States will go forward aimed at ensuring that Russia and China never gain a foothold — economically or militarily — in Greenland.”

The Prime Minister of Denmark said Greenland’s sovereignty cannot be included in any negotiations with Trump, but the door remains open for discussions about politics, security, investments and the economy.