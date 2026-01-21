Menu

Share

World

Trump announces Greenland ‘framework’ with NATO for ‘a future deal’

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 21, 2026 2:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump tells ‘ungrateful’ Denmark, NATO, he ‘won’t use force’ to take Greenland'
Trump tells ‘ungrateful’ Denmark, NATO, he ‘won’t use force’ to take Greenland
U.S. President Donald Trump pushed what he called "ungrateful" Denmark, once again, for “immediate negotiations” in his proposed acquisition of Greenland in front of hundreds at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he had reached a “framework” with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte for “a future deal with respect to Greenland” and “the entire Arctic region.”

Trump added he would no longer impose threatened tariffs on eight European nations over their support for the Danish territory next month as part of the deal framework, which he announced on his Truth Social platform.

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” Trump wrote.

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations,” he added.

“Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st.”

Trump’s post continued: “Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me.”

Trump’s announcement came hours after he addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, though he said he would not do so by force.

“That’s our territory,” he told the crowd.

Rutte and several European leaders, as well as Prime Minister Mark Carney, attended the annual forum this week and pledged support for the sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark, a NATO ally.

More to come…

