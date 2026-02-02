Menu

Crime

7 suspects charged in 2024 home invasion that killed Ontario homeowner

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 2, 2026 10:33 am
1 min read
Image of the scene in Mississauga on Oct. 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Image of the scene in Mississauga on Oct. 1, 2024. Global News
Peel Regional Police say seven people are facing charges in connection with a deadly home invasion in October 2024 that left a 55-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man dead following a confrontation.

Police said that on Oct. 1, 2024, shots were fired at a home near Joan Drive and Central Parkway Drive at around 3:40 a.m. They alleged four masked men entered a home and confronted the people inside, demanding money and valuables.

One of the homeowners, 55-year-old Ruo Zhou Wei, was shot during the confrontation. He later died from his injuries in hospital.

Two others were also injured and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Following a complex and lengthy investigation – including extensive canvassing across more than 80 kilometers, forensic analysis, and judicial authorizations – investigators identified the suspects and others believed to be complicit,” police said in their Monday update on the case.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '1 dead, 2 others injured in Mississauga shooting'
1 dead, 2 others injured in Mississauga shooting
Seven people were arrested, including three men in their 20s — Sonam Wangchuk, 25, and Muhammad Rahimullah and Tenzin Lama, both 21 — for second-degree murder and attempted murder using a firearm.

Three others — Kang Lu, 69, Kwok Chik, 65, and Xi Chen, 64 — are facing a manslaughter charge.

A seventh person, Tenzin Jungney, 21, is facing several firearm-related charges, such as possession and careless storage.

“These crimes cause profound and lasting trauma for families and undermine our community’s sense of safety. Every resident deserves to feel secure in their home,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said.

“This investigation reflects the dedication of our officers and the critical support of our government partners in ensuring investigations like this are properly resourced and those responsible for horrific crimes are held accountable.”

